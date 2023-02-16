Governor welcomes stakeholders for Aviation Day at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly welcomed stakeholders in the Aviation industry to the Kansas State House for Aviation Day where they discussed the future of the workforce.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she celebrated the accomplishments of the state’s aviation industry during the annual Aviation Day at the Capitol. She said stakeholders from across the Sunflower State came together to talk about jobs, infrastructure and emerging tech as part of the event hosted by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education.

“Whether it be for farming, logistics, military, commercial, or private use, aviation plays a vital role in Kansas’ economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “From providing tax credits to encourage workers to join the field, to investing in advanced aerospace research, I will continue to do whatever I can to ensure we remain the ‘Air Capital of the World.’”

Under her tenure, Kelly noted that the aviation industry in Kansas has accomplished the following:

Kansas has the third-largest concentration of aviation workers in the U.S.

The aviation industry contributes $7 billion to the state’s GDP each year.

Wichita State University is the top-ranked college in industry-funded aerospace research.

Kansas companies export $2.3 billion in aerospace products annually comprising nearly 20% of the state’s total exports.

The Governor said she has taken action to support further growth of the aviation industry. In 2022, she signed legislation that provided $25,00 in tax credits to workers who join the industry as well as tax credits to industry employers who provide tuition reimbursement.

Kelly indicated that her budget in 2023 includes the first installment of a 5-year $35 million investment in the National Institute for Aviation Research.

“Kansas continues to play a pivotal role in aviation’s impact on our culture and economy,” Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of Transportation, said. “Aviation Day provides evidence of how through public-private collaboration, the Kansas aviation industry continues to grow through innovation, exploration, and manufacturing.”

