Gage Park’s new mini train set to arrive in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Gage Park mini train is set to arrive in Topeka on Monday.

The Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday, February 16, that it has received word from the manufacturing company that the new train will arrive Monday, February 20.

The department expects the train to arrive at noon unless its arrival is delayed.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. also said in order to keep everyone safe as the train is being placed on the tracks, a safety zone will be put in place.

The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the new train back in May of 2022, which will be an electric train instead of diesel like the previous train. The previous diesel-powered train’s last ride was on October 29, 2022.

