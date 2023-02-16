Crews prepare for inclement weather across NE Kansas

By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area crews split shifts today and many returned to work at 7:30 Wednesday night to treat the roads in preparation for an incoming winter storm.

KDOT says pretreatment is dependent on precipitation and they will continue to monitor the forecast.

Currently, forecasts are showing areas across northeast Kansas and will receive anywhere from one to three inches.

City Manager Stephen Wade said crews have already started to prepare for the incoming inclement weather.

”We’ve got snow coming in, so our city crews hit the streets yesterday doing pre-treating. They’re coming in tonight so that we’re getting roads ready to go for the morning. City’s gonna delay start until 10 o’ clock in the morning. Really we want to make sure that everybody’s safe, taking our time getting into work and we would encourage all citizens to make sure they’re allowing a little extra time tomorrow,” Wade said.

KDOT also encouraged careful driving if you can’t avoid going out.

That includes taking extra time, staying further back, and going slow.

If possible, it’s ideal to stay home or delay your trip to allow snowplows time and space to clear roads, ramps, and bridges.

The City of Topeka has delayed open office hours until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, and Governor Laura Kelly also announced a delayed start to 10:00 a.m. for non-essential state workers and office buildings in Shawnee County.

You can check those closings and more at wibw.com.

