Cloud Co. Game Warden called after Golden Eagle electrocuted

A Game Warden in Cloud Co. responds to reports of an electrocuted eagle in February 2023.
A Game Warden in Cloud Co. responds to reports of an electrocuted eagle in February 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Game Warden in Cloud Co. was called to the scene after a Golden Eagle had been electrocuted as it attempted to land on a power pole.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Thursday, Feb. 16, to document another example of interesting calls its Game Wardens receive.

Earlier this week, officials said a Game Warden in Cloud Co. was called to reports of an eagle mortality. When officials arrived, they said they found that a Golden Eagle attempted to land on a power pole as it carried part of a raccoon carcass.

KDWP indicated that the carcass had likely touched the live wires which caused the eagle to be electrocuted.

Officials noted that these incidents are documented and the eagle’s remains are given to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

