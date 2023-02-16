Child playing with lighter cause of Manhattan house fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators have found that a Valentine’s Day fire in Manhattan was caused by a child playing with a lighter.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that a house fire that happened on Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, was found to have been caused by a child playing with a lighter according to investigators. No injuries were reported and a dog and cat were rescued from the home.

MFD noted that the estimated loss to the 2-story single-family home is $60,000 to the structure and $30,000 to contents - $90,000 overall. The owner of the home is listed as Georg Zsuzsics of the same address.

Crews indicated that this is a good reminder to keep working smoke alarms in a home as the occupants were alerted to the blaze quickly and were able to get out safely. They said a working alarm in each bedroom and each floor level outside the areas people sleep is essential to alert occupants to a fire.

