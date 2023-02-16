Chiefs fans turn out to celebrate championship with team

13 News at Six
By Reina Flores, Vince Lovergine and Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City, Mo. became a sea of red Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined Grand Ave. from downtown to Union Station to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl 57.

Busses carrying the players, coaches, team personnel and their families made their way down the street. However, the busses often were empty as many players chose to get off and exchange high fives and pose for selfies with the crowd.

Once at Union Station, the team took to the stage to thank fans for their support.

“There are some great cities in America but there’s no place you’d rather be and no greater place to be then right here,” Coach Andy Reid told the crowd.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed those who doubted the team could take the title.

“Before we started the season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year we’re world champs,” he said.

After a few other players echoed Mahomes’ thoughts of silencing the doubters, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus summed it up.

“You can doubt the Chiefs. You can dislike the Chiefs. You can disrespect the Chiefs. You’re going to have to deal with the Chiefs being Super Bowl 57 champs.” he said.

With that, Holthus moved to wrap up the rally, only to be convinced to hand over the mic to Travis Kelce, who repeated his anthem from their 2020 victory rally, shouting the Beastie Boys’ lyric: “You gotta fight for your right to party.” The song then played for a cheering crowd as red and yellow confetti rained.

13 News at Six

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
Winter Storm arrives tonight
Wednesday night forecast: Snow storm tonight
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year

Latest News

Joshua Fosso and Porsche Shelden
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. narcotics investigation
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in Super...
Chiefs players use rally to thank fans for support
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out in Kansas City for a victory parade and rally for...
Chiefs fans turn out to celebrate championship with team
The Kansas Army National Guard helped state fire investigators get some aviation training in.
Kansas Army National Guard holds aviation, K-9 training