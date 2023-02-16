Chiefs fans turn out to celebrate championship with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City, Mo. became a sea of red Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined Grand Ave. from downtown to Union Station to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl 57.

Busses carrying the players, coaches, team personnel and their families made their way down the street. However, the busses often were empty as many players chose to get off and exchange high fives and pose for selfies with the crowd.

Once at Union Station, the team took to the stage to thank fans for their support.

“There are some great cities in America but there’s no place you’d rather be and no greater place to be then right here,” Coach Andy Reid told the crowd.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed those who doubted the team could take the title.

“Before we started the season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year we’re world champs,” he said.

After a few other players echoed Mahomes’ thoughts of silencing the doubters, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus summed it up.

“You can doubt the Chiefs. You can dislike the Chiefs. You can disrespect the Chiefs. You’re going to have to deal with the Chiefs being Super Bowl 57 champs.” he said.

With that, Holthus moved to wrap up the rally, only to be convinced to hand over the mic to Travis Kelce, who repeated his anthem from their 2020 victory rally, shouting the Beastie Boys’ lyric: “You gotta fight for your right to party.” The song then played for a cheering crowd as red and yellow confetti rained.

