$750 in damage reported after vehicle drives through Manhattan park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a park in Manhattan sustained around $750 in damage after a vehicle reportedly drove through the park’s grass.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials were called to the Northeast Community Park in the 400 block of Knox Ln. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said employees with the City of Manhattan reported that an unknown suspect had driven through the grass at the park which caused around $750 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.