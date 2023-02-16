$750 in damage reported after vehicle drives through Manhattan park

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a park in Manhattan sustained around $750 in damage after a vehicle reportedly drove through the park’s grass.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials were called to the Northeast Community Park in the 400 block of Knox Ln. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said employees with the City of Manhattan reported that an unknown suspect had driven through the grass at the park which caused around $750 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A winter storm rolling into the region is causing multiple government agencies, schools,...
Multiple agencies delay or close as winter storm nears the region
Game Wardens continue to monitor an elk found with cloth wrapped around its head on Feb. 2, 2023.
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Kerry L. Duncan (left) Patrick S. Griffith (right)
Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

Latest News

FILE - Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Topeka church organizing efforts to aid home church in Turkey after quakes
FILE
Teen runaway apprehended after threatening officials in Ogden
FILE
Topeka Police implement walk-in reporting after overnight winter storm
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash