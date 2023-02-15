Youth-led community projects awarded local grants

FILE
FILE(Pexels via MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community projects designed and directed by youth have been awarded grants to attract young people to Topeka and Shawnee Co.

With the help of the Topeka Community Foundation, the Topeka Youth Commission announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that Stay785 grants have been awarded. It said the annual program was created to fund community projects designed and directed by Topeka and Shawnee Co. youth.

“It was inspiring to see so many young people with ideas on how they want to make Topeka a better place for youth,” Rene Cabrera, Treasurer of the Topeka Youth Commission, said about this year’s grant process. “We were so glad to work with the Topeka Community Foundation and the Greater Topeka Partnership to make young people feel more welcome in Topeka.”

For the 2022-23 term, TYF Indicated the program will fund eight local youth-led projects with partnering organizations. Awardees were decided by members of the TYC based on the quality and strength of each presentation.

“I was impressed with all of the young people serving and providing leadership in Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Shane Warta, the community foundation’s director of strategic initiatives. “I am excited to see the relationships youth are building in the community. They are reaching for new levels of creativity that continue to make Topeka a great place to live, work and give.”

The Commission noted that the goal of the program is to give young people the opportunity to pursue initiatives to bring their visions for the community to life with the goal of keeping youth involved and attracting more young people to the area.

According to the Commission, examples of potential projects included but were not limited to public art, restoration projects, racial equity initiatives, beautification efforts, local events and modernization of attractions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Olivia Downing
Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka

Latest News

Randy Nguyen
KC man jailed after cocaine, firearm found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
FILE - Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County,...
EPA details Keystone oil spill cleanup efforts
FILE
Federal bill introduced to drop COVID-19 vaccine policies for foreign travel
FILE
$11 million headed to revamp 66 Kansas airports