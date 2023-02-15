Youth-led community projects awarded local grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community projects designed and directed by youth have been awarded grants to attract young people to Topeka and Shawnee Co.

With the help of the Topeka Community Foundation, the Topeka Youth Commission announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that Stay785 grants have been awarded. It said the annual program was created to fund community projects designed and directed by Topeka and Shawnee Co. youth.

“It was inspiring to see so many young people with ideas on how they want to make Topeka a better place for youth,” Rene Cabrera, Treasurer of the Topeka Youth Commission, said about this year’s grant process. “We were so glad to work with the Topeka Community Foundation and the Greater Topeka Partnership to make young people feel more welcome in Topeka.”

For the 2022-23 term, TYF Indicated the program will fund eight local youth-led projects with partnering organizations. Awardees were decided by members of the TYC based on the quality and strength of each presentation.

“I was impressed with all of the young people serving and providing leadership in Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Shane Warta, the community foundation’s director of strategic initiatives. “I am excited to see the relationships youth are building in the community. They are reaching for new levels of creativity that continue to make Topeka a great place to live, work and give.”

The Commission noted that the goal of the program is to give young people the opportunity to pursue initiatives to bring their visions for the community to life with the goal of keeping youth involved and attracting more young people to the area.

According to the Commission, examples of potential projects included but were not limited to public art, restoration projects, racial equity initiatives, beautification efforts, local events and modernization of attractions.

