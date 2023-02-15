Wednesday forecast: Snow storm tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With most areas dry today, there will be time to prepare for the snow and cold temperatures for tonight into tomorrow. This storm system will have a fairly sharp cut-off in significant snowfall totals especially southeast of the turnpike which is why there’s a wide range in forecasted snowfall totals across the WIBW viewing area.

Taking Action:

If you’re headed out to KC for the Chiefs parade, it’ll likely be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s (much warmer than 3 years ago when temperatures were in the 20s).

Areas in north-central KS, heads up. Some models are indicating some snow developing as early as 3pm however most models do keep the snow out west until closer to sunset so something to be aware of.

Traveling tonight and tomorrow morning is not recommended across northeast KS due to near blizzard like conditions. Depending how much snow falls in your area will depend on how hazardous it will be Thursday afternoon through Friday. morning and will of course have to be evaluated by midday Thursday. Areas closer to I-35 will have better conditions compared to areas north of I-70.



The biggest impact through the weekend will be the snow tonight into tomorrow morning and the cold temperatures tonight through Friday morning before conditions improve. Models are struggling a bit with cloud cover this weekend into next week and of course temperatures will be dependent on snow. Those that get more snow will be colder than those with less snow so there will be a wide range in highs Friday and even into the weekend.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun this morning but clouds quickly increase. Slight chance of snow in north-central KS, even if any snow does move in, less than 0.5″ is expected. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Snow increases across northeast KS. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix closer to I-35 which is partially why snowfall totals in that area won’t be much. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds N 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. Wind chills in the single digits both above and some areas below zero.

Tomorrow: Snow showers will linger in the morning for some areas otherwise decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph mainly in the morning and weakening in the afternoon.

Snow moves in tonight. Still is subject to change but confidence is fairly high on the general area of highest snow vs little snow (WIBW)

Friday morning will be much colder vs Thursday morning but with a lighter to even calm wind, wind chills won’t be as bad and with plenty of sun highs could range from north upper 30s north to upper 40s near I-35.

The weekend will be in the 50s with some spots in the 40s and other areas may even reach the low 60s. Wind gusts will be 20-30 mph both days with Saturday the windier day.

Uncertainty with next week is if and when precipitation exists with some models indicating precipitation Tuesday through Wednesday morning while another model is mainly Tuesday night. There also remains differences in temperatures especially Tuesday through Thursday.

