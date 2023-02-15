Washburn University holds career fair for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students got to explore possibilities for their futures Wednesday.

Washburn University held a career fair for students, inviting several area companies and organizations to Lee Arena. Students were able to speak with local and state agencies and companies like Stormont Vail Events Center and WIBW-TV.

Students say the fair allows them to flip the script on a typical job interview.

“They’re all kind of asking the students if you want to come work for us, we have the power here, I guess,” Washburn student Rachel Janzen said. “We get to choose where want to go, we know what we want to do, what benefits we want, and it’s their job to convince us to come work for them.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.