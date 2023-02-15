Washburn University holds career fair for students

Washburn students got to explore possibilities for their futures Wednesday.
Washburn students got to explore possibilities for their futures Wednesday.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students got to explore possibilities for their futures Wednesday.

Washburn University held a career fair for students, inviting several area companies and organizations to Lee Arena. Students were able to speak with local and state agencies and companies like Stormont Vail Events Center and WIBW-TV.

Students say the fair allows them to flip the script on a typical job interview.

“They’re all kind of asking the students if you want to come work for us, we have the power here, I guess,” Washburn student Rachel Janzen said. “We get to choose where want to go, we know what we want to do, what benefits we want, and it’s their job to convince us to come work for them.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location

Latest News

City meeting to discuss vision for Topeka
13 News at Six
The Kansas Army National Guard says some of its soldiers trained with K-9 Search and rescue...
Kansas Army National Guard holds aviation, K-9 training
Carl Carlson
Carl Carlson talks retirement contribution changes