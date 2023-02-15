Wamego Police: No shooting threat at elementary school after cartridges found

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - After two gun cartridges were found on the floor of a Wamego elementary school, officials believe there was never a threat to the school.

Wamego Police Chief Paul Schliffke tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, officials were called to Central Elementary School after a USD 320 staff member found two small caliber firearm cartridges on the floor of the school.

Based on where the cartridges were found and a review of security footage, Chief Schliffke said officials searched the school and found no other firearms or ammunition. Law enforcement remained on campus for the rest of the day.

At the end of the school day, Schliffke noted that officials again searched the school building and again found no other firearms or ammunition.

The Police Chief noted that there were no threatening messages found or sent to the school. He also said the building is used for other activities after the school day is over, so the ammunition could have been brought in by an outside party.

“I hesitate to speculate how the cartridges were brought into the building, but we are located in a rural area where it is not uncommon to possess firearms and ammunition,” Chief Schliffke said.

Schliffke also mentioned that the department has a School Resource Officer assigned to USD 320 schools and the partnership is appreciated. An email was sent out by district officials to parents of students at Central Elementary to inform them of what happened.

