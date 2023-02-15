Union Pacific to close various railroad crossings in North Topeka

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who travel through North Topeka will encounter various railroad crossings as Union Pacific repairs its tracks.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, Feb. 16, Union Pacific Railroad will close various crossings in North Topeka to repair the tracks. They said each closure will last for about four hours.

City officials said closures are as follows:

  • The crossing at NW Brickyard Rd. between Lower Silver Lake Rd. and Cycle Ave. will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
  • The crossing at NW Button Rd. south of NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
  • The crossing at NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. between Saline St. and Furman Rd. will close at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
  • The crossing at NW Tyler St. between Railroad and Laurent St. will close at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
  • The crossing at NW Kansas Ave. between Norris and Curtis St. will close following the completion of work on Tyler St. on Friday, Feb. 17 - at approximately 11 a.m.

