TPD works with partners to host Police Exam within community

Topeka Police Department officer uniform.
Topeka Police Department officer uniform.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is moving one of its recruiting classes into the community.

TPD says its working with Fellowship Hi-Crest Church and Sunflower Community Inc. to provide a new setting for the exam. Fellowship Hi-Crest Church, located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd., will host an informational meeting February 25 and tutoring session March 11, before holding the Police Officer Exam March 25.

Chief Bryan Wheeles says the move may allow people a chance to explore a career they wouldn’t have before.

“In an effort to remove barriers to employment and recruit a workforce that’s representative of the community, TPD is taking the police officer exam out into the community and sponsoring a tutoring session for 10 applicants” said Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “Typically, TPD holds police officer exams at the Law Enforcement Center, but through this partnership we hope to encourage folks in the community to ask questions and equip themselves with the tools to take the exam and begin a career with TPD.”

Ten applicants will be accepted into the course. More information can be found below:

Feb 25: Informational Meeting

March 11: Tutoring Session

March 25: Police Exam

You can also contact Jill Rice at jrice@fellowshiphicrest.com or 785-431-0404, or SGT Vidal Campos at vcampos@topeka.org, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader

Latest News

J.R. Cook
Former Topekan had unique view of Super Bowl 57
A partnership between the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Black...
Kansas Statehouse hosts annual ‘Black Legislative Day’
Emporia Mayor, Danny Giefer, will step down from his position following his cancer diagnosis.
Emporia Mayor to step down following cancer diagnosis
Valentine’s Day means big business for stores across the nation selling flowers and popular...
Local sweet shops see lines of customers on its busiest day