TPD works with partners to host Police Exam within community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is moving one of its recruiting classes into the community.

TPD says its working with Fellowship Hi-Crest Church and Sunflower Community Inc. to provide a new setting for the exam. Fellowship Hi-Crest Church, located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd., will host an informational meeting February 25 and tutoring session March 11, before holding the Police Officer Exam March 25.

Chief Bryan Wheeles says the move may allow people a chance to explore a career they wouldn’t have before.

“In an effort to remove barriers to employment and recruit a workforce that’s representative of the community, TPD is taking the police officer exam out into the community and sponsoring a tutoring session for 10 applicants” said Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “Typically, TPD holds police officer exams at the Law Enforcement Center, but through this partnership we hope to encourage folks in the community to ask questions and equip themselves with the tools to take the exam and begin a career with TPD.”

Ten applicants will be accepted into the course. More information can be found below:

Feb 25: Informational Meeting

March 11: Tutoring Session

March 25: Police Exam

You can also contact Jill Rice at jrice@fellowshiphicrest.com or 785-431-0404, or SGT Vidal Campos at vcampos@topeka.org, for more information.

