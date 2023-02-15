Topeka man arrested for DUI after attempt to outrun police

Nathan Nemechek
Nathan Nemechek(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after he allegedly drove under the influence after a disturbance led to his attempt to outrun the police.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on early Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, officials saw a disturbance happen in the 400 block of SE Locust St. and tried to stop one of the vehicles involved.

Officials indicated that the driver, later identified as Nathan Nemechek, 25, of Topeka, sped off and attempted to escape arrest. However, he crashed in the 1400 block of SE 4th St. where he got out and ran.

TPD said officials were able to find and apprehend Nemechek. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections around 4:45 a.m. on flee and elude reckless driving, driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, open container and failure to maintain a single lane.

Nemechek no longer remains behind bars as his $15,000 bond was posted.

