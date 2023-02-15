Topeka city leaders meet to create “vision” for cities future

Topeka city council, Mayor Mike Padilla, manager Stephen Wade and others discuss their visions for the future of Topeka.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders first met January 24th to hear the results from last year’s survey on citizens top concerns and today met to determine where to go next.

Today’s meeting was step 1 of a 4 step process identifying their vision for Topeka. They’ll then determine the indicators involved, implement a strategy to achieve the vision, then measure their success.

“We want to make sure we are doing what’s necessary for our citizens,” said city manager Stephen Wade, “and really this is an opportunity with 10 elected officials to set our priorities so that as a staff we can come back and execute on those priorities and make sure we’re doing the right things.”

It may sound like a bunch of talk, but these discussions are centered around formulating a plan of action.

“This is all about action,” said Wade. “I get the skepticism at times that people talk a lot and nothing ever happens of it, and we’ve heard some of those concerns going into this. I’m the type of guy where I hate to sit around and talk. Action is what we want, action is what the staff wants to do. We just want to make sure that we are doing the right actions.”

Spencer Duncan represents council district 8 and says his visions focus on city growth.

“That’s a big prism,” said Duncan. “There are obviously specific things we need to focus on. Are we providing services in the right method to our citizens? Are we meeting the goals they’ve set for us? Are we making sure public safety is taken care of, infrastructure is taken care of, the homelessness issue is taken care of? How are we getting there and are we doing it in a way that’s actually solving the problems.”

Visions from other council members include increased wages, more housing options, city-wide public transportation and a higher quality of life. Wade says this is an important first step for action to begin.

“You can’t accomplish anything if you don’t have a common vision,” said Wade, “and what this does is it really defines what this vision is so that together we know exactly what it is we’re doing.”

The governing body will meet again on March 28th where city leaders will present their strategies to attain their visions.

