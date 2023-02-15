Three arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills found in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills were found in a Manhattan home and in a vehicle.

The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that on Tuesday, Feb. 14, officials arrested three suspects in connection with an ongoing fentanyl distribution case.

Officials said they conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of Mission Ave. and found more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills as well as marijuana. Three arrests were made as a result.

RCPD said Juliana Morgan, 18, of Junction City, was found at the home, was arrested and was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement. She is no longer confined behind bars as her $2,000 bond has been posted.

Officials said they then found two more suspects in a vehicle in the 1900 block of Casement Rd. where more suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were found.

RCPD noted that Trevon Markham, 20, and Therriana Pittman, 23, both of Manhattan, were arrested in connection with the original search.

Markham was booked on the following:

Violations of the offender registry

Aggravated child endangerment

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of an opiate with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of an opiate

Possession of a controlled substance

Pittman was booked on:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Aggravated child endangerment

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of an opiate with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of an opiate

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.