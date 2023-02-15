‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader

Latest News

No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma
No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma
No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12 - clipped version
No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12 - clipped version
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
J.R. Cook
Topeka native had unique view of Super Bowl 57
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates a three-point basket. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma