Straight truck flips on KC interstate after collision with SUV

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After an SUV driven by an 86-year-old man hit a straight truck on a Kansas City interstate, the truck flipped and one person was sent to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.4 on westbound -70 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Nissan Rogue driven by Gallaton Thomas, 86, of Kansas City, and a 2019 Ford straight truck driven by Russell T. Sims, 64, of Kansas City, had both been headed west on the interstate.

For an unknown reason, KHP noted that Thomas’ SUV lost control and hit the straight truck which caused it to flip on its side. The SUV then hit a concrete wall.

KHP indicated that both drivers, Thomas and Russell, escaped the crash with no injuries. However, their passengers, Doris Thomas, 82, of Kansas City, and Henry Manuel Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Olathe, both sustained suspected minor injuries. Doris Thomas was the only individual transported to a hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

Officials noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

