Salina woman dies following vehicle fire caused by head-on collision

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old woman from Salina is dead after an early-morning head-on collision caused the truck she was in to burst into flames.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and Waterwell Rd. south of Salina with reports of a serious collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Abygail E. Aaron, 20, of Wichita, had been headed south on the interstate, when, for an unknown reason, the pickup crossed the center median.

Once in oncoming lanes of traffic, KHP said Aaron’s truck hit a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Jose M. Rodriguez, 41, of Salina, in a head-on collision on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. The collision caused the F150 to burst into flames.

KHP noted that all northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about 7 hours when one lane of traffic was reopened. Normal traffic flow was resumed around 9:30 a.m.

Officials indicated that both drivers, Aaron and Rodriguez, sustained suspected serious injuries in the collision. Aaron was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita while Rodriguez was taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

KHP indicated that a passenger in Rodriguez’s truck, Daisha J. Endsley, 26, of Salina, was rushed to Salina Regional as well, however, she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

KHP noted that all involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Olivia Downing
Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka

Latest News

Randy Nguyen
KC man jailed after cocaine, firearm found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
FILE - Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County,...
EPA details Keystone oil spill cleanup efforts
FILE
Youth-led community projects awarded local grants
FILE
Federal bill introduced to drop COVID-19 vaccine policies for foreign travel
FILE
$11 million headed to revamp 66 Kansas airports