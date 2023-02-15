Salina woman dies following vehicle fire caused by head-on collision

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old woman from Salina is dead after an early-morning head-on collision caused the truck she was in to burst into flames.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and Waterwell Rd. south of Salina with reports of a serious collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Abygail E. Aaron, 20, of Wichita, had been headed south on the interstate, when, for an unknown reason, the pickup crossed the center median.

Once in oncoming lanes of traffic, KHP said Aaron’s truck hit a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Jose M. Rodriguez, 41, of Salina, in a head-on collision on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. The collision caused the F150 to burst into flames.

KHP noted that all northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about 7 hours when one lane of traffic was reopened. Normal traffic flow was resumed around 9:30 a.m.

Officials indicated that both drivers, Aaron and Rodriguez, sustained suspected serious injuries in the collision. Aaron was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita while Rodriguez was taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

KHP indicated that a passenger in Rodriguez’s truck, Daisha J. Endsley, 26, of Salina, was rushed to Salina Regional as well, however, she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

KHP noted that all involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

