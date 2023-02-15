No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are now tied for 1st in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 87-76.

The Cowboys had the lead for the majority of the first half, thanks to 14 first half points by former Jayhawk guard Bryce Thompson. The Jayhawks also struggled with fouls with star forward Jalen Wilson picking up two quick first-half fouls. However, a late Gradey Dick three-pointer put KU up 39-37 at the half.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick got hot to start off the second half, getting 12 points in the first five minutes of the half. He would end up leading the team with 26 points.

Kansas improves to 21-5 (9-4 Big 12) on the season.

The Jayhawks will head home Saturday to face No. 9 Baylor, with College Gameday coming to Lawrence. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

