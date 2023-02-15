No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - The Wildcats lose their second straight on the road, losing to Oklahoma 79-65.

The Sooners had the lead for the majority of the first half, but the Wildcats brushed it off and took the lead with 6:50 left in the first half, however the Sooners would tie the game at 36 to end the first half .Oklahoma would then pull away from K-State in the second half, eventually winning the game.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin led the Wildcats with 17 points.

Kansas State falls to 19-7 on the season, 7-6 against Big 12 opponents.

The Wildcats will face Iowa State at home Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

