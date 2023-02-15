Mo. pair arrested after driver allegedly provides false name, meth found

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Missouri was arrested after the driver allegedly provided a false name to officials and meth was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before midnight on Friday, Feb. 10, officials stopped a 200o Chevrolet Lumina for traffic violations near the intersection of 126th and Highway 75.

Officials said that during the stop, the driver allegedly provided a false name to law enforcement and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was later able to identify the driver as Kerry Lin Duncan, 37, of Plattsburg, Mo., and she was arrested. She was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and interference with law enforcement. She also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Missouri.

Officials noted that the passenger, Patrick Sean Griffith, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., was also arrested. He was booked on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Missouri.

