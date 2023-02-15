Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after 1,000+ child porn images, videos found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Shawnee will spend 8 years in prison and another 5 on supervised release after more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography were found in his possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that Justin Packham, 34, of Shawnee, has been sentenced to 96 months - 8 years - in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release after he admitted to the possession of child pornography.

In September 2022, court records indicate that Packham pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn. Based on a cyber tip, the Shawnee Police Department opened an investigation which found dozens of images that depicted child pornography had been uploaded to a Google Drive with an email account in his name.

With a warrant granted to search Packham’s home, officials said they found more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos on multiple electronic devices and thumb drives.

The Office noted that the U.S. Secret Service and Shawnee Police Department investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Faiza Alhambra prosecuted it.

