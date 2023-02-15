Mainline Printing purchases White Lakes Mall property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The remaining major business on the site of the former White Lakes Mall is now the property’s new owner.

Mainline Development Group, LLC is buying the land. John Parker, Jr., chief operating officer for Mainline Printing, confirmed the deal to 13 NEWS. He said the deal was finalized Wednesday morning.

Parker said the company is excited to have more control over their neighborhood. He said their long-term goal is to create a commercial business park, with a focus on warehouse and manufacturing businesses. The 22-acre site sits between Topeka Blvd. and S. Kansas Ave., between SW 37th St. and SW Croix Ave.

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik applauded the news during an appearance on Eye on NE Kansas. He said the Parker family is a great partner in the Topeka community, and will bring good things to the property.

“To be able to celebrate the fact that what was blight and something that we were, quite frankly, just embarrassed by, now we’re going to see some development there and by a really trusted organization in Mainline Printing,” he said.

Mainline has dealt with several frustrations from the property’s prior owners, KDL, Inc. Mainline sued KDL in March 2021, saying they failed to make any repairs following a December 2020 fire, and was in breach of their property agreement for years due to a lack of repairs or improvements made to the condemned property.

Demolition of the mall finally began in March 2022, and was completed over the past year.

Parker said he wanted to see something positive come to the property and is willing to be patient for the best outcome.

He did say they do not plan further expansion of Mainline Printing’s footprint on the property. He said they continue to have plenty of room at their main facility and in the former Gordmans building. The company announced last July the latter location would be part of a planned $10 million expansion.

