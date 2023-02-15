Local sweet shops see lines of customers on its busiest day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valentine’s Day means big business for stores across the nation selling flowers and popular Valentine’s Day treats. But two specific Topeka stores had their hands full Tuesday as the holiday was in full swing.

13 NEWS stopped by Nothing Bundt Cakes on Wanamaker to see how employees are doing on this romantic holiday, and they were welcoming plenty of customers looking for a last-minute way to show their love!

The store offers about 11 different flavors in four sizes, from chocolate Bundt cakes to red velvet.

“We have last-minute gifting options if you want to stop by for either gifts that we have here in the store, or you can grab a treat for yourself or your valentine,” said shop assistant manager, Drew Casper.

Nothing Bundy Cakes closes its doors at 7 p.m. However, there is another Topeka shop that specializes in chocolate treats.

Hazel Hill Chocolate had a line of customers out the door this Valentine’s Day looking for some chocolate for their valentines. Hazel Hill owners even said this is their busiest day of the year, and crews worked all night making chocolate-dipped strawberries and all kinds of chocolate to satisfy the customers’ sweet teeth.

Hazel Hill is at 724 S Kansas Ave. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

