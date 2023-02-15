Lawrence officials warn against the dangers of fentanyl following OD call

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the City of Lawrence have warned residents against the dangers of fentanyl after they were called to reports of an overdose.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials were called to aid in a suspected fentanyl overdose.

When officials arrived, they said a 20-year-old victim was treated by Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Officials said this is an important reminder of the dangers of fentanyl.

LPD will host a Community Forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Leaders with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lawrence Public Schools and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will provide information to help residents understand what they can do to help curb the flood.

