KU St. Francis opens new facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas-St. Francis Campus has opened a new facility at 2641 SW Wanamaker to relocate its previous Mission Woods facility to a much wider space.

The hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 18,000 sq. ft. facility on Wanamaker, Tuesday, Feb. 14. The new building houses more than 20 primary medicine exam rooms, seven primary care providers, lab services, radiology, and physical therapy services.

Scott Campbell, the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus’ Chief Executive Officer, says the purpose of opening the facility is to keep up with the high demand for primary medicine and try to close the medical professional shortage gap.

”We certainly have a high demand for primary medicine not just here in Topeka, but it’s a national event, and frankly, across the nation, there are sometimes perceived to be shortages, so we are filling that gap.”

To celebrate the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility, and to bring guests to the facility, the urgent care offered its visitors free blood pressure and glucose screenings, as well as some giveaways from noon to 2 p.m.

The new facility will operate under the same clinical hours as the hospital’s other urgent cares, which will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. St. Francis’ partner Premier Health will also be in the building to provide urgent care.

