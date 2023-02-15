KC man jailed after cocaine, firearm found during Jackson Co. traffic stop

Randy Nguyen
Randy Nguyen(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested after cocaine and a firearm were found in his car during a Jackson Co. traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officials stopped a white 2010 Acura passenger car following traffic violations near the intersection of 142nd and Highway 75.

During the stop, officials said drugs and a firearm were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Randy Thanh Nguyen, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a firearm, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, no vehicle registration and no insurance.

