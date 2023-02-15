Kansas Statehouse hosts annual ‘Black Legislative Day’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Statehouse hosted its annual Black Legislative Day.

A partnership between the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Black Leadership Commission, the day is held every February to allow Kansas’ black population to share their concerns with elected officials. Organizers, though, say the matters at the forefront of their discussion; criminal justice reform, Medicaid expansion, and voting rights, among others; are issues that affect everyone.

AFL-CIO Vice President John Nave says the important part is reaching out to your local representatives.

“Your presence alone makes a difference,” Nave said. “When you fill this dome full of teachers, when you fill this dome full of labor workers, when you fill this dome full of Hispanic, Black, Brown working families, they listen.”

