Kansas Basketball releases details for College Gameday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Basketball has released further details ahead of a visit from ESPN’s headline show College Gameday at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 18.

Student doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and general public doors will open at 7:45 a.m. Parking for College Gameday will be free, however vehicles must be moved by noon as normal gameday parking enforcement will take effect.

The first 1,000 fans will receive promotional Rollabanas and the first 500 fans will receive net hats.

Adidas will give away free gear to fans. One lucky fan will have the chance to win a Bill Self autographed 2022 National Championship chair.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs, but a sign-making station will be available on the concourse.

The show will return for the second-straight season at the venue and the 11th time in the show’s history. It is also the second time this school year that the show has visited Lawrence, with Kansas Football hosting the show on campus Oct. 8, 2022 for its game vs. TCU. It was their first ever appearance in Lawrence for football.

The show is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tipoff against Baylor will be at 3 p.m.

