Kansas Basketball releases details for College Gameday

College Gameday at Allen Fieldhouse
College Gameday at Allen Fieldhouse(Reina Flores)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Basketball has released further details ahead of a visit from ESPN’s headline show College Gameday at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 18.

Student doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and general public doors will open at 7:45 a.m. Parking for College Gameday will be free, however vehicles must be moved by noon as normal gameday parking enforcement will take effect.

The first 1,000 fans will receive promotional Rollabanas and the first 500 fans will receive net hats.

Adidas will give away free gear to fans. One lucky fan will have the chance to win a Bill Self autographed 2022 National Championship chair.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs, but a sign-making station will be available on the concourse.

The show will return for the second-straight season at the venue and the 11th time in the show’s history. It is also the second time this school year that the show has visited Lawrence, with Kansas Football hosting the show on campus Oct. 8, 2022 for its game vs. TCU. It was their first ever appearance in Lawrence for football.

The show is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tipoff against Baylor will be at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location

Latest News

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma
No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma
No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12 - clipped version
No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12 - clipped version