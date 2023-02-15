Kansas Army National Guard holds aviation, K-9 training
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Army National Guard helped state fire investigators get some aviation training in.
The Kansas Army National Guard says some of its soldiers trained with K-9 Search and rescue teams from the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office Wednesday.
The K-9s and their trainers were able to build some familiarization with the choppers before and during flight, to help with future disaster response missions.
