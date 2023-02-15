Kansas Army National Guard holds aviation, K-9 training

The Kansas Army National Guard says some of its soldiers trained with K-9 Search and rescue...
The Kansas Army National Guard says some of its soldiers trained with K-9 Search and rescue teams from the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office Wednesday.(Kansas Army National Guard)
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Army National Guard helped state fire investigators get some aviation training in.

The Kansas Army National Guard says some of its soldiers trained with K-9 Search and rescue teams from the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office Wednesday.

The K-9s and their trainers were able to build some familiarization with the choppers before and during flight, to help with future disaster response missions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
FILE - Chiefs parade 2020.
Watch Live: Chiefs return to adoring fans at Union Station
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location

Latest News

City meeting to discuss vision for Topeka
Washburn students got to explore possibilities for their futures Wednesday.
Washburn University holds career fair for students
13 News at Six
Carl Carlson
Carl Carlson talks retirement contribution changes