K-State names new Innovation Partners president, CEO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the retirement announcement of Kent Glasscock, Kansas State University has named a new Innovation Partners president and CEO.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Kansas State University announced that after an internal search, it has named Rebecca Robinson as the next president and CEO of K-State Innovation Partners through its board of directors. She will replace Glasscock, who announced his retirement last week after 20 years of university service.

As an integral member of the Innovation Partners for 14 years, K-State said Robinson has shown commitment to building industry partnerships and driving university-based economic development in the region and beyond.

“Rebecca is exactly the talented, visionary and exciting leader who will make Innovation Partners even more effective in progressing the Kansas State University mission as it defines itself as a next-generation land-grant university,” said Kent Glasscock, outgoing Innovation Partners president and CEO. “Her skills and professionalism, along with her knowledge of the university, community and state, will allow Rebecca and her team to be instrumental as K-State serves the state and its people. At her core, she is a passionate innovator with a love for K-State and its mission.”

Before she accepted the role, the University indicated that Robinson served on the organization’s leadership team as the chief corporate engagement and economic development officer. She led strategic industry partnerships and directed economic development initiatives to achieve the goals and objectives of university and community partners including strategy, development, budgeting, marketing and alignment of university and community strategies.

In partnership with the community and university, K-State said Robinson has led the recruitment of 27 tech-based companies to the region which has created more than 1,100 new high-wage jobs and a projected economic impact of more than $1 billion.

“Rebecca has provided vision, leadership and oversight to multiple successful corporate engagement and economic development strategies,” said David Rosowsky, vice president for research and chair of the Innovation Partners board of directors. “Over the course of her career both at Innovation Partners and on the national stage as a recognized leader in her field, Rebecca has accumulated broad and deep understanding of the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead for corporate relations and university-industry partnerships. I look forward to working with her as Innovation Partners’ next CEO as she brings new vision and leadership to advancing economic development, technology transfer and commercialization, and corporate engagement at K-State.”

K-State noted that Robinson has been internationally recognized for her efforts in corporate engagement and economic development. She has received invitations to speak at multiple national conferences and awards ceremonies. She currently serves as the past president of the University Economic Development Association.

“I am truly honored to serve as the next president and CEO of K-State Innovation Partners,” said Robinson. “Like many of my colleagues, I’ve had the privilege of being part of the organization since I was an intern and have seen first-hand the incredible talent, dedication, and passion of our team that has built a strong foundation of success. As we enter this next chapter, I look forward to working with the team and our partners to lead the organization to new heights.”

The University indicated that Robinson earned her master’s in business and administration and a bachelor’s in marketing, Spanish and leadership studies from K-State. She is currently a doctoral candidate in leadership communication at the school.

