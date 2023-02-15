GTP CEO comments on buyer for White Lakes property, population growth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka economic leaders say there’s reason to be excited.

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik gave an update on Eye on NE Kansas. His appearance came just after 13 NEWS confirmed Mainline Printing had finalized purchasing the former White Lakes Mall Property. Pivarnik said it’s great news to know the property will be transformed from the blight it had become.

Pivarnik also talked about how the success of the Kansas City Chiefs benefits the entire region, including Topeka, and why recent data showing population growth for Shawnee Co. is so exciting.

Watch the interview to hear his comments.

