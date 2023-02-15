Former Topekan had unique view of Super Bowl 57

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural and Kansas State graduate had a unique seat at Super Bowl 57 and the preparations leading up to it.

J.R. Cook is the operations coordinator at State Farm Stadium.

“It was a huge learning experience for me,” Cook said.

Laid off from a job in Tucson during the pandemic, Cook said he knew it was a great opportunity to join the team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where a Super Bowl was on the schedule. With the AFC Championship result, it got even better.

“I knew it was going to be a big event, but knowing my favorite team - the Chiefs - were coming to the Super Bowl, was just such an awesome experience,” he said. “It was a dream come true.”

Cook says work began months ago. When the Fiesta Bowl went final in December, the NFL moved in.

“The Fiesta Bowl is a huge event, but the Super Bowl is just out of this world,” he said. “They build structures outside for the parties and building extra structures inside on the bridges for extra operations offices, and just so much activity around the stadium.

As the stadium’s operations coordinator, Cook focuses on anything and everything having to do with maintenance and supplies.

“It’s a lot of mechanical stuff, so air conditioning; the field tray that the field is on - not the field itself, that’s the NFL; the roof, making sure the roof works; and then just small things - paint on the wall and doors working,” he said.

Cook learned the importance of all those little things growing up in Topeka, where his dad - HR Cook - was general manager of what was then called the Kansas Expocentre, since renamed Stormont Vail Events Center.

“It’s been such an awesome journey,” he said. “It did start with me shadowing my dad in the Expocentre. Carrie Underwood, the WWE - I was able to shadow him at those events. That’s really what set me on my path.”

One big lesson he learned is that big events are a lot of work. Super Bowl Sunday for him started at 6 a.m.

“Sometimes I didn’t even feel like I was working a Super Bowl, I was so swamped with calls,” he said. “I was all over the building, so I walked around 40,000 steps.”

Finally, as the clock wound down, Cook says he started to soak it all in.

“Probably, about five minutes left (in the game), I as like holy moly! This is so awesome! When the two minute warning hit, I had to go up there and watch it,” he said.

Cook said it was interesting to get a bit of a behind-the-scenes glimpse of rehearsals and set-up for the halftime show, and surreal to be there when the kickers came in to practice, but most memorable will be those moments after the score went final.

“What was really cool was getting on the field afterwards and being on the field that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. That was amazing!” he said.

Cook said he needs to give credit to his wife for putting up with the crazy schedule these past two months. They’ll welcome their first child this spring, and they’ll do it closer to home. He’s accepted a job as operations manager at a venue in Dubuque, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.