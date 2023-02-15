EPA details Keystone oil spill cleanup efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup and recovery efforts for oil spilled into Washington Co.’s Mill Creek from the Keystone pipeline have been detailed by the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency has detailed the cleanup efforts of oil that spilled out of the Keystone pipeline in early December from a rupture caused by bending stress and a weld flaw that released thousands of barrels of oil into Washington Co.’s Mill Creek.

Recovery efforts continue well into February following the release of the cause of the spill.

The EPA indicates that oil covered about 1.5 miles of Mill Creek on Dec. 15 and could be found up to 10 inches beneath the surface of the water in parts. As of January, oil covered about 500 feet of the creek with a depth of less than 1 inch. Recovery efforts have now been refocused to identify effective tactics to address the remaining oil.

The EPA noted that previous recovery tactics included breaking ice to access oil underneath or collecting ice that oil frozen within it. Crews also used low-pressure flushing and a boom to herd oil to collection points. The recovered oil is then staged in frac tanks where it is separated from the water.

According to the Agency, a large water treatment system is under construction w which will remove contaminants from the recovered surface water.

Meanwhile, the EPA said contaminated soil and debris near the rupture are being excavated, stockpiled, and disposed of.

For more information about the cleanup efforts, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.