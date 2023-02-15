Emporia Mayor to step down following cancer diagnosis

Emporia Mayor, Danny Giefer, will step down from his position following his cancer diagnosis.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Mayor Danny Giefer is stepping down.

Giefer announced on February 14 in a joint news release with the City of Emporia that he would step down from his mayoral position. Giefer will announce his intention at the City Commission’s next meeting Wednesday, February 15. He cited health concerns as driving the decision.

“The mayor’s position requires day-to-day personal contact with many individuals, which I will be unable to do,” Giefer said.

KVOE reported that Giefer’s decision is a result of his battle with cancer. Giefer informed KVOE he was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma five weeks ago.

Giefer will continue his duties as City Commissioner and as a board member of Emporia Enterprise. Vice-Mayor Susan Brinkman will assume the role of mayor until the commission’s meeting on Wednesday.

