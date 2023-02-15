Dog, cat rescued from blaze that significantly damaged Manhattan home

Crews battle a house fire on Pierre St. in Manhattan on Feb. 14, 2023.
Crews battle a house fire on Pierre St. in Manhattan on Feb. 14, 2023.(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog and a cat were rescued by firefighters from a blaze that left significant damage to a home in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just before 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, crews were called to a home at 913 Pierre St. with reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2-story home with heavy smoke coming from the second floor. The blaze had spread to the attic and was extinguished in about half an hour.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire and firefighters were able to rescue one dog and one cat from the home.

MFD said the damage to the home was significant and did not yet have an estimated total. The owner of the home is listed as Georg Zsuzsics of the same address.

Officials indicated that they have not yet determined a cause of the fire either.

