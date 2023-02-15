City crews prepare roads, bridges ahead of expected snowfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews in the Capital City have prepared roads and bridges ahead of winter weather that is expected to move into the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that crews are in preparation mode ahead of winter weather expected to move into the area this evening. Snowfall is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

Crews said they started to retreat bridges and main roads on Tuesday and will continue that process on Wednesday.

Officials also noted that crews will begin around-the-clock coverage on Wednesday night.

