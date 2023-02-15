City Council votes to annex land to make way for new school in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437 is set to build a second middle school on a 93-acre property located in Southwest Topeka.

“Voters out there said we want to build some new schools and we were happy accommodate once they made that decision. And so it’s been a long process, but it’s been a great process. It’s gonna be really great for those kids and those teachers and that whole area for development,” said Spencer Duncan, Topeka City Council member.

Duncan said there was one main factor that went into selecting the future site of a new school.

“That’s where the land was. I mean you had to have a pretty big footprint for those schools and luckily that land was there... and it was close to their other schools so they didn’t have to go to far out of their own zone. So that worked out perfect,” Duncan said.

Duncan also said he has already spoken with constituents from his district who did have some questions about building another

“Mostly just questions about how the sidewalk’s gonna be. Is there gonna be water drainage issues? Is the road gonna be taken care of? And we addressed all of those I think pretty well and made sure that all of those questions got answered and so to date I think we’ve answered those and people are very happy with how it’s progressing,” said Duncan.

Duncan added the current goal is for the new middle school to be open in time for the 2025-26 school year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.