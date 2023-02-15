Charges filed against man accused of leading officials on motorcycle chase

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of leading officials on a chase that reached speeds above 100 mph on his motorcycle.

KVOE reports that formal charges have officially been filed against Arther Randel Dobbins for an alleged chase with law enforcement that started near Lebo and ended in North Thorndale.

Court records indicate that Dobbins has been charged with flee and elude, reckless driving and several other traffic infractions for the incident that happened on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Kansas Highway Patrol accused Dobbins of leading them on a chase on his motorcycle that reached speeds above 100 mph before he crashed and suffered minor injuries.

KVOE noted that Dobbins was arrested as soon as he was cleared medically from Newman Regional health. He has another hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

