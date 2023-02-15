Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body

Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional distress in relation to Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney has accused Brian Laundrie’s mother of possibly offering him a shovel to bury Gabby Petito’s body in a letter to her son.

Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the parents of Gabby Petito, revealed knowledge of a letter to that effect during a remote court hearing Tuesday. He said that he saw the letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother at an FBI regional office.

Reilly claims the letter offered Brian Laundrie assistance such as “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things,” according to CNN. He said the envelope read “burn after reading.”

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

A defense attorney for Laundrie’s parents said the letter is irrelevant to the lawsuit, and they shouldn’t have to produce it. He also claims the letter was written before the couple’s trip, CNN reports.

The case is set for trial in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader

Latest News

No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma
No. 12 K-State loses 2nd straight, falls to Oklahoma
No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12 - clipped version
No. 5 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, now tied for 1st in Big 12 - clipped version
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
J.R. Cook
Topeka native had unique view of Super Bowl 57