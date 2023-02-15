$11 million headed to revamp 66 Kansas airports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $11 million in federal funds is headed to the Sunflower State to revamp 66 airports for public use.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that 66 airport projects across the Sunflower State have been chosen to receive Kansas Airport Improvement Program funds to plan, construct or rehabilitate public-use general aviation airports.

“Whether it be airplane manufacturing, a link in the supply chain logistics, or travel, the Kansas aerospace industry is an essential part of our state’s economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants ensure the safety and longevity of Kansas airports, all while contributing to economic growth and job creation.”

Kelly noted that the aviation industry represents a more than $20.6 billion economic impact across a broad array of supply chain and manufacturing industries in Kansas.

“Every mode of transportation is a link to the state’s economic vitality,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of Transportation. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower the aviation industry across Kansas.”

The Governor indicated that KAIP typically gets $5 million each year through the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program and requires airport sponsors to match a minimum of 5% of the project costs. In 2023, the program awarded more than $11 million to 66 approved projects with a total project value of nearly $14.4 million.

Kelly said the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation received 153 applications that sought a combined total project value of more than $66 million for this round of grants. Projects were then scored based on impact on flight safety, economic growth and regional benefit.

“We’re grateful to satisfy 22% of the total airport improvements requested this year,” said Bob Brock, Director of the Division of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation. “We look forward to new and ongoing partnerships with aviation stakeholders to achieve stronger aviation infrastructure for the future.”

Kelly noted that the approved projects are as follows:

Allen County – Replace Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), $153,000; taxiway rehabilitation, $157,500

Amelia Earhart , City of Atchison– Construct automated gate, $42,075

Chanute – North apron reconstruction, $424,570; perimeter fencing, $180,000

Cheyenne County – Replace AWOS system, $153,000

Coffeyville – Crack seal and remark runway, $42,750 design, $229,500 construct

Colonel James Jabara , Wichita – Relocate/widen taxiway, $114,000 design, $800,160 construct

Comanche County – Preserve concrete runway, $19,000 design, $225,000 construct

Cook Airfield , Rose Hill – Used Jet A truck, $30,000; electric hose reel for MOGAS pump, $3,000; Parking ramp, $148,500; pavement repairs, $18,000

Jack Thomas Memorial , El Dorado – Replace fuel system, $10,800

Elkhart Morton County – Rehabilitate terminal building, $29,750

Fort Scott Municipal – Taxiway rehabilitation, $57,600

Gardner – Taxiway, $47,500 design, $99,000 construct

Garnett – Replace fuel system, $90,000; terminal rehabilitation, $15,300

Great Bend Municipal – Replace primary wind cone, $5,588

Harper Municipal – Replace fuel farm card reader, $21,250

Hays Regional – Pavement repair materials, $25,500; upgrade security and access gates, $21,250; ARFF station gate automation, $17,000

Hugoton Municipal – AWOS update, $5,700 design; $165,600 construct; fuel dispenser, $4,750 design, $40,950 construct

Hutchinson Regional – Install wildlife dig barrier for a perimeter fence, $32,504

Independence Municipal – Airport rotating beacon/tower, $23,750 design, $112,500 construct

Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150

Kinsley Municipal – Fuel farm card reader, $13,500

Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design

Lyons-Rice County Municipal – Fuel system. $23,750 design, $282,600 construct

Mark Hoard Memorial , Leoti – AWOS III, $163,764

Medicine Lodge – AWOS update, $5,700 design, $165,600 construct

Montezuma Municipal – Seal, patch, overlay and stripe runway, $792,700

Moundridge Municipal – Resurface runway, $720,000

New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600

Norton Municipal – Replace and relocate AWOS, $153,000

Oakley Municipal – Replace rotating beacon and tower, $76,500

Pratt Regional – Apron and hangar area rehabilitation, $59,850 design, $653,400 construct

Shalz Field , Colby – Card station for self-serve fuel pumps, $16,200

Syracuse-Hamilton County – Replace fuel system, $66,500, design, $486,000 construct; replace AWOS, $121,500

Tribune Municipal – Remove telecom tower to mitigate runway obstruction, $72,000

Wamego Municipal – Airport development plan/master plan (phase II), $66,500; reconstruct apron and connecting taxiway, $468,000

