Women share experience as Mosaic Partner Pairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are open for the next round of Topeka United’s Mosaic Partner Pairs.

The program brings together people from different backgrounds to discover their similarities as they meet over the course of several months.

Brandi Turner and Carol Christensen were paired in last year’s experience. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how they formed a lasting bond. Watch the interview to hear more from them.

The 2023 Mosaic Partner Pairs experience will run April 15 through Dec. 13. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28. You can do so at topekaunited.org/mosaic-partner-pairs.

