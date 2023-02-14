Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year

WETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - Prairie Hill USD 113′s Wetmore Academic Center will permanently close its doors at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Prairie Hills USD 113 announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that for the past several months, its Board of Education has held open discussions to explore the possibilities of the Wetmore Academic Center, 321 6th St.

At its Feb. 13 regular Board of Education meeting, the District said the board approved a resolution to close the Wetmore Academic Center at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“There is nothing enjoyable or easy about this decision,” said, board president Leslie Scoby.

The Board indicated that its decision was based on extensive studies and reflections on declining enrollment, difficulties of distributing resources and challenges to the community.

The Board said it started to explore these factors in detail in the fall of 2022. Most recently, on Feb. 4, it said Wetmore families and community members had the chance to share their thoughts in a public hearing.

“We wrestled for months with the factors and competing values involved in a decision like this, and at no point did we take this decision lightly,” Scoby said. “What it ultimately came down to was responsible budget management and our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars in the years to come.”

In the Monday night meeting Board of Education members said they will not implement a Reduction in Force as a result of the closure. Impacted licenses and classified employees will be given a chance to continue their careers within the district.

In addition, USD 113 said it extended the window of time for employees who wish to retire that are eligible for district benefits. This window will be open from Feb. 15 to Feb. 24.

When asked, no Board of Education member said they were aginst the idea of the transfer of land from the southern part of the district.

