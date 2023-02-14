Washburn prepares to host lecture focusing on Christian spirituality, the moon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host a lecture that focuses on Christian spirituality and the moon for its 40th annual Thomas L. King Lecture.

Washburn University announced that its department of philosophy and religious studies will host its 40th annual Thomas L. King Lecture from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University Campus, 1900 Jewell Ave.

The University indicated that the 2023 speaker will be Robyn Faith Walsh who will present “Argumentum ad lunam: Discourse and Competiton on the Moon.” The lecture will be free and open to the public. Those who wish to attend can even reserve a spot HERE.

WU noted that Walsh will discuss Paul’s letters in the Bible and how they refer to the moon, stars and the “third heaven.” The argument is that Paul envisions Christ-followers existing among the stars in spiritual form with a home specifically in the shadow of the moon.

The University said Walsh will pay tribute to Dr. Barry Crawford, former WU professor of religious sites who ran the lecture from its starting point in 1982 until 2017. He passed away in 2022.

Washburn indicated that Walsh is an associate professor of the New Testament and early Christianity at the University of Miami. She earned her doctorate at Brown University in religions of the ancient Mediterranean with a focus on early Christianity, ancient Judaism and Roman archaeology. Her book, “The Origins of Early Christian Literature: Contextualizing the New Testament within Greco-Roman Literary Culture” was published by Cambridge University Press.

Past lecture speakers include Houston Smith, Jonathan Z. Smith, Jacob Neusner, A.J. Levine, Martin Mary, Paula Fredricksen, Rosemary Radford Reuther, E.P. Sanders, Wendy Doniger and Peter Gomes.

