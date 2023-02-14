Tuesday forecast: Rainy today, snow storm Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storm #1 is impacting the area today with rain this morning and t-storms this afternoon with the potential for a brief strong to severe storm. After today, the attention will be on the winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning where several areas could get at least 3″ of snow north of I-70.

Taking Action:

It will be a rainy morning with a low risk for a brief t-storm. The higher risk for t-storms when severe weather could occur would be this afternoon. While all hazards are possible including a brief tornado, wind will be the main concern along with hail. Stay weather aware especially from 2pm-6pm.

While most of the snow will not move into the WIBW viewing area until after sunset tomorrow, there is a low chance north-central KS may get snow as early as the afternoon.

With snow and strong winds, traveling anywhere in northeast KS especially northwest of Topeka is not recommended Wednesday night into Thursday. While the location of the heaviest snow is still subject to change, confidence is medium to high on the general forecast.



Staying weather aware is going to be very important the rest of the week (at least through Thursday) with the two storm systems. One with a risk for severe weather and one that has the potential to bring significant snow to a portion of northeast KS.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Rain likely this morning with some clearing this afternoon for redevelopment of scattered showers and storms. Depending how much clearing there is, highs could range anywhere from low 50s to low 60s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW/NW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph early, weakening overnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s along the Nebraska border with mid 40s along and south of the turnpike. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Snow is likely Wednesday night with a very low chance of any other precipitation type but something to monitor. 90% of our snowfall totals with this storm system will occur between sunset Wednesday and sunrise Thursday. Any additional snow after sunrise Thursday will be minimal and mainly during the morning hours with gradual clearing from northwest to southeast in the afternoon. Winds will also be strongest during the overnight period with gusts 30-40 mph. During the day Thursday, winds will gradually weaken by the afternoon but still remain 25-35 mph for much of the day.

Depending how much snow an area gets will depend on how quickly temperatures are able to warm back up Friday through the weekend. For example, models are indicating highs could be in the 40s as early as Friday and closer to 60° this weekend but keeping it slightly cooler in the 8 day due to the snow having an impact on temperatures staying cooler.

While wind will be the primary concern with storms this afternoon, hail and a brief tornado is also possible (SPC/WIBW)

This is subject to change so keep checking back for updates (WIBW)

