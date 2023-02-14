Topekans urged to report park vandalism immediately after Dornwood Park case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a new case of vandalism at Dornwood Park that was done by a motor vehicle, officials have urged residents to report these crimes immediately.

13 NEWS was contacted by a viewer over the weekend to investigate a case of recent vandalism at Dornwood Park in East Topeka. Over the weekend, a motorized vehicle had been driven through the park and tore up brand-new trails that had been installed in the park.

Shawnee County Park Police told 13 NEWS that it is illegal to drive motorized vehicles - except for Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on the trails - in any park. However, it is nearly impossible to catch them.

Officials said the only way they can catch these types of criminals is if residents who see it happen to call the police immediately. If residents wait until the perpetrators are gone before they call or just post a note on Facebook, it is too late for officials to apply the law.

Park Police noted that it has been able to address one such issue with an off-road vehicle that frequented a different park after a woman called to report the vehicle while it was still in the park.

Officials urge Topekans to report suspicious activity after vandalism at Dornwood Park on Feb. 14, 2023. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

