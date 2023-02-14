Topeka man arrested after victim threatened, car stolen during weekend break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a late-afternoon break-in over the weekend in which the victim was threatened with a gun and her car was stolen, one Topeka man has been jailed for it.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials were called to the 200 block of NE Scotland Ave. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Daimirr L. Williams, 22, of Topeka, had broken into a female victim’s home, threatened her with a gun and then stole her vehicle.

Investigators said they later found Williams and arrested him.

Williams was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon - and theft of a motor vehicle between $1,500 and $25,000.

