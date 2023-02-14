State senator takes aim at public health officials’ authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state senator took aim at state and local public health officials Monday as he pushed his proposal to limit their authority.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee held a hearing on Sen. Mark Steffen’s bill that would stop the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, as well as local health officers from issuing orders and quarantine for infectious and contagious diseases. Instead, the KDHE Secretary would submit a report to the legislature on such diseases, then make recommendations and educate the public to stop the spread of illness.

Steffen, R-Hutchinson, used time at the end of the hearing to say that health officials lost the public’s trust during the COVID pandemic.

“Help me understand what part of this COVID response that your mandates, your quarantines, that any of it made a difference. You can’t show,” Steffen said. “You knew beforehand that it wouldn’t work. You made it up as you went. You had no science. You have no science now.”

Steffen’s comments followed testimony from several people who said they believed policies like masking, social distancing, and school and business shutdowns were not effective in combatting the virus.

But opponents, including Dr. Dena Hubbard, who chairs the public policy committee for the American Academy of Pediatrics - Kansas chapter, told the committee that despite what they heard from proponents, most doctors believe the science that shows public health practices and vaccines promoted to curtail COVID do work.

“COVID-19 was a novel virus. Things were not perfect. None of us are perfect. But we were doing the best we could based on the science and there were unintended consequences but again we were trying to protect everyone as much as possible. This is not an individual situation. Public health affects us all,” Hubbard said.

KDHE deputy secretary Ashley Goss told the committee the proposed bill would restrict the state’s ability to track and notify people of other diseases, like ebola, measles and sexually transmitted diseases. Another opponent testified that health officers’ orders already have oversight of elected officials - during the pandemic, lawmakers passed a measure allowing county commissioners to revoke those orders.

The committee did not act on the bill Monday.

