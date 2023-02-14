Showtime Boxing brings the ring to Topeka

Kansas heavyweight boxing champion John Cantrell takes on Missouri's heavyweight champ Friday at Stormont Vail Events Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sporting spotlight shines on Topeka this Friday, Feb. 17.

Showtime Boxing: The Next Generation brings the ring to Stormont Vail Events Center.

One matchup is a border showdown between Kansas heavyweight champion John Cantrell and Missouri heavyweight champion Bardone Carmack.

Cantrell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event, and a bit about his journey through boxing.

Cantrell had a portion of his ticket sales donated to the Team Blake Foundation, a Topeka-based non-profit which supports children fighting cancer and their families.

Showtime Boxing: The Next Generation is 6 p.m. Friday at Landon Arena in Stormont Vail Events Center.

